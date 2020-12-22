The first half of the school year has concluded for Weakley County Schools with students and teachers now enjoying a much-needed Christmas break.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier tells Thunderbolt Radio News how Weakley County’s classrooms have managed to remain open the first half of the year.

(AUDIO)

Mr. Frazier commends the team work of students, parents, teachers, and administrators for making it through the first half, and believes there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

(AUDIO)

Weakley County students will return to class on Tuesday, January 5th.