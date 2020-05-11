With the urging of the Weakley County Health Department, graduation for Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, and Westview seniors is pushed back a month, from May 15th to the weekend of June 12th.

During this month’s School Board meeting, Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier elaborated on how the ceremonies would go by adhering to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

Mr. Frazier says later this month, he’ll meet virtually with school principals and coordinated school health personnel to make final decisions.