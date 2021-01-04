Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier is pleased with the first day back in the classroom after the holiday break.

Mr. Frazier tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Frazier says Monday’s attendance numbers were the best they’ve been since before Thanksgiving.

After leading the school system through a year of COVID-19, Frazier says he was able to get some rest during the Christmas break.

(AUDIO)

The next break for Weakley County Schools will be Spring Break March 29th through April 2nd with the last day of school set for May 18th.