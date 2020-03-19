As Weakley County Schools enter the third day of closure, Director of Schools Randy Frazier says he’s encouraged by the outpouring of support and offers of assistance to help feed students during the time schools are closed.

School nutrition staff are serving lunch and breakfast combos at several locations in Weakley County, including Dresden Elementary/Middle, Gleason School, Greenfield School, Martin Elementary, Sharon School, and Westview High School, as well as, the Pillowville Country Store in McKenzie and the Martin Housing Authority’s Tom and Ann Stuart Community Center in Martin.

Beginning today, the Palmersville Fire Department will also be added as a drive-thru location with other locations possibly added next week.

Meals are being served each day from 11:00 to 1:00.