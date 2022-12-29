Free Admission for Children at Discovery Park of America

Children will be able to enjoy all of the features of Discovery Park of America at no charge in January.

Park officials say thanks to their partnership with Magnolia Assisted Living, all children 17 years of age and younger will receive free admission to Discovery Park during the month.

During the month of January, the museum and heritage park will also be offering adult admission for just ten-dollars.

Park officials have also announced that for the months of January and February, visitors will be welcomed on Tuesday through Sunday.

From March through August, Discovery Park will be open seven days a week.