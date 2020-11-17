Free flu shots will be available in Union City this week.

The Obion County Health Department will host a “Fight Flu Tennessee” event at the Obion County Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The community event will take place from 2:30 until 5:30, and will be held as a drive thru vaccination effort.

Health Department officials are encouraging flu vaccinations for everyone aged six-months and older.

The flu shot is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over the age of 50 and those with chronic medical conditions.