Saturday is “Free Fishing Day” in Tennessee.

With the annual designation, anyone may fish without a license in state public waters.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the free day in hopes of increasing interest in the sport of fishing.

In addition to the “Free Fishing Day”, children ages 15 and younger may continue to fish without a license through Friday, June 12th.

“Free Fishing Day and Week” applies to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities.