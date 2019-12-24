The flu vaccine is now being offered free at Tennessee county health departments as long as supplies last.

Health officials say the flu is now categorized as “widespread” across Tennessee, but it is not too late to get a flu shot.

Tennessee Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, is urging anyone who has not received a flu shot, to get one as soon as possible.

Dr. Piercey added that it was extremely important for young children, the elderly and pregnant women to receive the vaccine, because they have the most serious risk for illness or death from influenza.