West Tennessee Legal Services will be holding a “Civil Legal Clinic” in Obion County on Friday.

From 10:00 until 2:00, at the Troy Methodist Church, local attorneys will volunteer their time and expertise to assist low to no-income Tennessee residents.

The free clinic will help residents with issues such as landlord and tenant, family law, veterans and other benefits, Power of Attorney and wills, along with other civil legal services.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged by contacting West Tennessee Legal Services.

Those who plan to use the free service are required to bring a valid photo identification and proof of United States citizenship to the clinic.