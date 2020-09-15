All Union City school students will now receive free breakfast and free lunch for the remainder of the first semester of the school year.

Nan Tilghman, the Director of Food Services, said students would also receive meals for the weekend at no charge on the last school day of each week.

The food service will also apply to those who are involved in Distance Learning at each Union City school campus.

Also, Union City has returned to a more-traditional schedule, with PreK-thru-6th grade attending in-person classes five days a week on their respective campuses.

Grades 7-thru-12 will be going to class four days a week, with Fridays reserved for Distance Learning and tutoring.