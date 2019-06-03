Residents in Western Kentucky will have the opportunity to receive free medical, eye and dental screenings this month.

The U.S. Department of Defense will host an eight-day health and wellness clinic for residents of Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois, and Southeast Missouri.

“Operation Trident” will bring healthcare providers with the U.S. military to Ballard County, Sikeston, and Cairo, to provide basic medical, dental, and optical screenings at no cost to patients or the community.

The screenings will be held from June 14th to June 22nd, with the West Kentucky location set for the gymnasium at Ballard County Middle School.

Services are available to all residents ages two and up, who are uninsured, underinsured, or in need of quality care.

Services provided will include non-emergency medical treatments; sports physicals; dental cleanings, fillings, and tooth extractions; and eye exams, with single-vision prescription glasses made on-site.