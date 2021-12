Be The Village is sponsoring a free toy giveaway today at 11:00 at the the old Fred’s location on Highway 22 in Dresden.

Santa, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald and Daisy Duck will be on hand to hand out toys to anyone ages 0-17.

This is a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parents can come to the location and choose gifts they need and bring their children to see Santa and the other Disney characters.

For more information call Jeremy French at 641-295-0833.