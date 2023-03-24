Free Weather Radios for Program Participation in Fulton County

The American Red Cross, and Fulton County Emergency Management, will be presenting free weather radios for all who participate in an emergency preparedness training.

The training session, called “Be Red Cross Ready”, is a national educational curriculum for adults taught by certified presenters.

The program is designed to help people understand and prepare for disasters such as earthquakes, tornadoes, winter storms and home fires.

Training sessions will take place at three locations in Fulton County next week, starting Monday night at 6:00 at the Willingham Center in Fulton.

On Tuesday night at 6:00, the Red Cross training will be held at the Fulton County Office building in Hickman, followed by the final session on Thursday night at 6:00 at the Cayce United Methodist Church in Cayce.

Following each training night, the free weather radio’s will be distributed to all who have participated.