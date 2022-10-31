Free workshop Tuesday for Alzheimer’s, dementia caregivers

Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia can gain valuable information and resources during a free caregiver’s workshop Tuesday, November 2 in the Event Center at the Martin Public Library.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee Regional Director Amanda Barlow Leitch tells Thunderbolt Radio News about Tuesday’s “Caring and Coping” workshop.

Registration is Tuesday morning at 8:30 with the workshop from 9:00 until 11:00.

Those attending will also get a free Silver Alert kit to help law enforcement is a loved one ever wanders.

You can visit alzTennessee.org/Martin for more information.