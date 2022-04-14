Freed-Hardeman University honors Mr. and Miss FHU 2022

Mr. and Miss Freed-Hardeman University for the 2021-22 school year were announced, Thursday during a special chapel program with CeCe Spencer, of Martin, and John Allen Thomas, of Columbia, according to popular vote, representing the ideal FHU students.

Spencer and Thomas were among eight finalists nominated by students, faculty and staff for the honor.

Spencer, a family science major, is a member of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and has held various offices in Phi Kappa Alpha Social Club.

“The thing I appreciate most about Freed-Hardeman is the community it creates,” Spencer said. “Every day, I am thankful to be a part of the FHU family where we love, pray and care for one another.” After graduation, Spencer plans to complete an internship with the Mount Juliet Church of Christ and enter graduate school to become a school guidance counselor. She is the daughter of the late Danny and Sherri Spencer.

Thomas has held various offices, including chaplain and vice president, in Phi Kappa Alpha Social Club and represented his class in the Homecoming royalty. He is majoring in biblical studies/youth ministry. Among the things he said he most appreciates about FHU are the family atmosphere on campus and the opportunities to grow his faith. His favorite memories include PKA’s Charge and Recharge each semester, suite devos, Jungle Gym prayer nights, guys’ retreats and Makin’ Music. Following graduation, Thomas plans to marry his fiancée Hannah Gillson and begin a career in youth ministry. He is the son of John and Natalie Thomas.

The tradition of choosing a Mr. and Miss FHU began in 1940.

“This event,” Chris Ramey, director of alumni engagement, said, “allows the campus community to celebrate our students in general and especially those who best represent the ideals inherent in our mission.”