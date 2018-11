The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Ken-Tenn area starting Friday night.

From 9:00 until 9:00 on Saturday, forecasters say temperatures could fall as low as 25-degrees, marking the coldest air of the season.

These temperatures will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Cooler temperatures will remain the area, with daytime highs forecast to remain in the 40’s for several days.

