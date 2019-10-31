The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Ken-Tenn area.

The warning will be in affect from 10:00 Thursday night thru 9:00 on Friday morning.

Weather Service officials the area is expected to see sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 26-to-30 degrees.

The frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The Freeze Warning will be in affect for portions of West Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Southeast Missouri and Eastern Arkansas.