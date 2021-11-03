Freeze Warning Issued for Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for tonight for the local area.

Weather Service officials say overnight temperatures could dip as low as 30, causing both a frost and freeze.

Due to the drop in temperatures, crops and sensitive vegetation will be killed and damage could occur to outdoor plumbing that is unprotected.

Forecasts also indicate even colder temperatures on Thursday night, with current predictions showing a low near 28.

The warning area tonight includes Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer and Gibson County, along with all of Western Kentucky.