The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from midnight tonight until 9:00 on Tuesday morning.

Forecasters say overnight lows will drop into the upper-20’s, which could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Those with early blooming outdoor flowers and plants are urged to cover those with cloth or plastic to ensure their safety.

The Freeze Warning includes Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson and Carroll County.