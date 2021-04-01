Freeze Warning Issued of Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky
For the second straight night, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for tonight, which affects all local counties in the Ken-Tenn area.
Forecasters say overnight temperatures could dip as low as 27 degrees.
With this temperature, crops and other sensitive vegetation could be damaged or killed.
Early gardeners are encouraged to move potted plants to an indoor site if possible, and to cover all newly planted ground plants.