Freeze Warnings and Watches Issued for Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Wednesday night, which affects many local counties in the Ken-Tenn area.

Forecasters say overnight temperatures could dip as low as the upper-20’s.

Should temperatures fall below the freezing mark, crops and other sensitive vegetation could be damaged or killed.

A Freeze Watch has also been issued for overnight on Thursday, with forecasts calling for even colder conditions.

Counties in both the Freeze Warning and Freeze Watch include Obion, Weakley, Lake, Dyer, Gibson and Henry, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken County in Western Kentucky.