Those who have planted early flowers, or gardens in the Ken-Tenn area, may need to cover those items overnight tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning that includes the Western Kentucky counties of Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken, with a Freeze Watch issued for the Northwest Tennessee counties of Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Carroll, Gibson and Henry.

Forecasters say projected overnight lows of 30 to 32 degrees, could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The freeze advisories are in affect from midnight thru 9:00 on Wednesday morning.