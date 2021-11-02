Freeze Watch Issued for Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the local area.

Forecasters say the watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with overnight lows around 31-degrees.

The overnight frost and freeze conditions could possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, along with killing crops and other vegetation.

The watch area includes Obion, Lake, Weakley and Henry County in Northwest Tennessee, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken County in Western Kentucky.