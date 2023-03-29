Freshman Orientation at Union City High School

Freshman orientation will take place tonight for eighth grade students planning to attend Union City High School this Fall.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the orientation session will begin at 7:30 in the high school commons area.

Parents are encouraged to attend the session with their students, to hear topics such as graduation requirements, what to expect at the high school, the college preparatory magnet school and the registration process.

Anyone who may need additional information can contact Principal Jacob Cross or Guidance Counselor Susan Searcy at the high school.