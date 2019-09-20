Several activities are on the schedule for the Banana Festival in Fulton and South Fulton.

From 7:30 until 8:45, the “Banana Bake Off” entry drop-off will take place at the Pontotac Building, with judging to start at 9:00.

From 9:00 until 11:00, a “Health Fair” will be held at Fulton’s First Baptist Church.

Vendors will also open their booths in the downtown area at 9:00 this morning.

From 4:00 until 10:00, “Kids Activities” will take place in the downtown area.

At 7:00, the 2018 “Fulton’s Got Talent” winner, The Tripp Band, will perform at the Unity Park Amphitheater.

“The Motown Sounds of Touch” will perform at 8:00 at Unity Park, with the days activities ending with a street dance from 9:00 until 11:00 at the Band Stand on Lake Street.