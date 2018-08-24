One of the biggest attractions of the Obion County Fair is on the agenda for today’s activities and events.

Day 5 of the fair will begin at 3:00 this afternoon with the Junior Beef Show at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

At 6:00 this evening, the midway carnival will open, with the always popular Kenn-Tenn Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull starting at 7:00 in the Outdoor Arena.

Activities at the fair will end at 10:00 tonight, with the drawing for $1,000.

Admission to the fair today is $15.00, which includes all rides on the midway.

