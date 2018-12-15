Here are the final basketball scores for girls matches:
Crockett County 65 – 53 Union City
Gibson County 62 – 19 Madison Academy
Bradford 45 – 37 South Fulton
McKenzie 46 – 28 West Carrol
Greenfield 60 – 53 Gleason
Brighton 70 – 60 Obion County Central
Haywood 54 – 41 South Gibson
Creekwood 64 – Camden 24
Chester County 65 – 62 Jackson South Side
McNairy Central 67 – 57 Scotts Hill
Trenton Peabody 63 – 29 Humboldt
Boys final scores:
Humboldt 78 – 62 Trenton Peabody
Greenfield 75 – 44 Gleason
Crockett County 53 – 42 Union City
Bradford 59 -42 South Fulton
Brighton 66 – 61 Obion County Central