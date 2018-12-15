Here are the final basketball scores for girls matches:

Crockett County 65 – 53 Union City

Gibson County 62 – 19 Madison Academy

Bradford 45 – 37 South Fulton

McKenzie 46 – 28 West Carrol

Greenfield 60 – 53 Gleason

Brighton 70 – 60 Obion County Central

Haywood 54 – 41 South Gibson

Creekwood 64 – Camden 24

Chester County 65 – 62 Jackson South Side

McNairy Central 67 – 57 Scotts Hill

Trenton Peabody 63 – 29 Humboldt

Boys final scores:

Humboldt 78 – 62 Trenton Peabody

Greenfield 75 – 44 Gleason

Crockett County 53 – 42 Union City

Bradford 59 -42 South Fulton

Brighton 66 – 61 Obion County Central

