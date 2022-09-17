September 17, 2022
Friday Night Football Scores: 09/16/2022

Adamsville 27, East Hickman 7

Arlington 14, White Station 13

Bluff City 28, Middleton 6

Brentwood Academy 44, St. Benedict 7

Christian Brothers 16, Briarcrest 12

Collierville 50, Cordova 15

Covington 42, Ripley 7

Dresden 56, Gleason 0

Dyersburg 56, Bolivar Central 19

Ensworth 27, MUS 17

Fayette Academy 37, Tipton-Rosemark 13

Germantown 17, Bartlett 16

Halls 21, West Carroll 15

Hardin Co. 47, Chester Co. 3

Haywood 55, Milan 14

Henry Co. 49, Clarksville Northwest 7

Houston 42, Whitehaven 7

Huntingdon 61, Houston Co. 26

Jackson Christian 63, Harding Academy 0

Jackson South Side 35, Liberty Magnet 6

Lake Co. 38, Humboldt 8

Lexington 49, McNairy Central 0

Melrose 18, Fayette-Ware 14

Memphis Central 43, Brighton 6

Mitchell 30, Jackson Central-Merry 18

Munford 61, Memphis Overton 14

Obion Co. 28, Crockett Co. 14

Olive Branch, MS 27, ECS 13

Peabody 48, Greenfield 6

Riverside 36, Scotts Hill 7

South Gibson 42, Jackson North Side 6

Southwind 35, Dyer Co. 27

St. George’s 21, Freedom Prep 6

Union City 55, Gibson Co. 18

USJ 46, FACS 0

Westview 49, Camden 6

 

 

Kentucky Scores:

 

Graves County 33, Grayson County 0

Hopkins Central 49, Ballard Memorial 14

Mayfield 62, Calloway County 7

McCracken 49, Marshall County 14

 

Katie Capua

