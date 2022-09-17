Friday Night Football Scores: 09/16/2022
Adamsville 27, East Hickman 7
Arlington 14, White Station 13
Bluff City 28, Middleton 6
Brentwood Academy 44, St. Benedict 7
Christian Brothers 16, Briarcrest 12
Collierville 50, Cordova 15
Covington 42, Ripley 7
Dresden 56, Gleason 0
Dyersburg 56, Bolivar Central 19
Ensworth 27, MUS 17
Fayette Academy 37, Tipton-Rosemark 13
Germantown 17, Bartlett 16
Halls 21, West Carroll 15
Hardin Co. 47, Chester Co. 3
Haywood 55, Milan 14
Henry Co. 49, Clarksville Northwest 7
Houston 42, Whitehaven 7
Huntingdon 61, Houston Co. 26
Jackson Christian 63, Harding Academy 0
Jackson South Side 35, Liberty Magnet 6
Lake Co. 38, Humboldt 8
Lexington 49, McNairy Central 0
Melrose 18, Fayette-Ware 14
Memphis Central 43, Brighton 6
Mitchell 30, Jackson Central-Merry 18
Munford 61, Memphis Overton 14
Obion Co. 28, Crockett Co. 14
Olive Branch, MS 27, ECS 13
Peabody 48, Greenfield 6
Riverside 36, Scotts Hill 7
South Gibson 42, Jackson North Side 6
Southwind 35, Dyer Co. 27
St. George’s 21, Freedom Prep 6
Union City 55, Gibson Co. 18
USJ 46, FACS 0
Westview 49, Camden 6
Kentucky Scores:
Graves County 33, Grayson County 0
Hopkins Central 49, Ballard Memorial 14
Mayfield 62, Calloway County 7
McCracken 49, Marshall County 14