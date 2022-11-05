November 5, 2022
Friday Night Football Scores

Several Friday night football scrimmages are on the schedule for Friday night…..

Dresden 45,Eagleville 14

Westview 42, Kipp 8

Union City 48, Freedom Prep 12

Obion Co 42, Melrose 32

Lake Co. 36, Memphis Middle College 6

McKenzie 63, Wayne Co 0

South Fulton 28, Feyetteville 75

Booker T. Washington 24, Halls 6

Jackson Christian 49, Columbia Acha 1

Covington 42, Hamilton 6
Hardin Co. 14, Creek Wood 7
Haywood 67, Kirby 0
Henry Co. 49, Dyer Co. 14
Huntingdon 50, Mitchell 12

Lexington 40, Greenbrier 6
MASE 50, West Carroll 0
Milan 42, Ridgeway 7
MUS 17, Father Ryan 10
Peabody 35, Bluff City 0
Portland 11, Southwind 7

