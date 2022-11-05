Friday Night Football Scores
Dresden 45,Eagleville 14
Westview 42, Kipp 8
Union City 48, Freedom Prep 12
Obion Co 42, Melrose 32
Lake Co. 36, Memphis Middle College 6
McKenzie 63, Wayne Co 0
South Fulton 28, Feyetteville 75
Booker T. Washington 24, Halls 6
Jackson Christian 49, Columbia Acha 1
Covington 42, Hamilton 6
Hardin Co. 14, Creek Wood 7
Haywood 67, Kirby 0
Henry Co. 49, Dyer Co. 14
Huntingdon 50, Mitchell 12
Lexington 40, Greenbrier 6
MASE 50, West Carroll 0
Milan 42, Ridgeway 7
MUS 17, Father Ryan 10
Peabody 35, Bluff City 0
Portland 11, Southwind 7