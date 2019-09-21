Friday Night Football Scores
Greenfield 26, Dresden 18
Ripley 28, Obion Central 27
West Carroll 48, Gleason 8
Covington 53, Westview 7
Gibson County 61, Union City 35
Fulton County 48, Humboldt 12
McKenzie 41, Halls 6
Bruceton 21, Middleton 20
Huntingdon 43, McEwen 13
Crockett County 61, Bolton 14
South Gibson 28, McNairy Central 20
Milan 47, Bolivar 0
Camden 35, Cheatham County 14
Liberty 21, Chester County 0
South Side 35, Hardin County 2
Lexington 33, North Side 21
Henry County 35, Clarksville 13
Peabody 42, Adamsville 7
Clarksville NE 20, Dyer County 50
Haywood County 28, Dyersburg 21
Western Kentucky Scores
McCracken County 42, Marshall County 6
Mayfield 48, Graves County 7
Webster County 50, Fulton City 6
Murray 64, Trigg County 27
Paducah Tilghman 45, Calloway County 21
Madisonville North Hopkins 41, Ballard Memorial 7
Caldwell County 50, Union County 13
College Football
Tennessee @ Florida, airtime at 9:30, kickoff at 11:00 on Star 95.1
High School Band
Union City @ South Gibson County Invitational