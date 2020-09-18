High School Football
Covington @ Westview, airtime 7:00 on Mix 101.3
Ripley @ Obion Central, airtime 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Gibson County @ Union City, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake
Dresden @ Greenfield, updates on Mix 101.3
West Carroll @ Gleason
South Fulton @ Fulton County
McKenzie @ Halls
Webster County @ Fulton City
Clarksville @ Henry County
Adamsville @ Peabody
Milan @ Bolivar
Haywood @ Dyersburg
McNairy Central @ South Gibson
Dyer County @ Clarksville Northeast
Camden @ Cheatham County
Millington @ Crockett County
Riverside @ Hickman County
Middleton @ Bruceton
McEwen @ Huntingdon
Hardin County @ South Side
Lexington @ North Side