High school Football
North-West Tennessee:
Greenfield 50, South Fulton 28
Dyersburg 42, Obion Central 24
Union City 42, Adamsville 41
Lake County 52, Dresden 7
Westview 57, McNairy 49
Huntingdton 56, Bruceton 14
Peabody 42, McKenzie 0
Gibson County 39, Halls 0
West Carrol 42, Humbolt 0
South Gibson 10, Milan 7
Henry County 48, Dyer County 14
Camden 42, Harpeth 14
Covington 41, Bolivar 0
Hardin County 28, North Side 21
South Side 21, Chester County 6
Crockett County 42, Ripley 21
USJ 24, TCA 21
Western Kentucky:
Fulton County 52, Fulton 14
McCracken County 65, Graves County 26
Mayfield 38, Paducha Tilghman 20
Trigg County 57, Calloway County 7
Murray 58, Marshall County 7
Crittenden County 50, Ballard Memorial 6