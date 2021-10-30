Friday Night High School Football Finals 10-29-21
Gleason 54 South Fulton 22
Westview 62 Houston Co 0
Huntingdon 48 Union City 14
Haywood 48 Obion Co Central 12
Adamsville 33 Hickman Co 7
Chester Co 41 Liberty 6
Riverside 42 Lewis Co 13
Waverly 49 Fairview 14
Jackson South Side 29 Lexington 28
McKenzie 42 McEwen 6
East Hickman 48 Scotts Hill 27
Millington 14 Bolivar Central 7
South Gibson 45 Crockett Co 28
Camden 28 Gibson Co 6
Henry Co 56 Portland 0
Humboldt 40 Halls 0
Milan 31 Jackson North Side 14
Lake Co 22 Greenfield 0
Peabody 48 West Carroll 0
Dyersburg 50 Ripley 0
Murray 49 Fulton Co 0
Graves Co 31 Marshall Co 7
McCracken Co 54 Christian Co 24
Muhlenberg Co 64 Ballard Memorial 0