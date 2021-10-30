October 30, 2021
Friday Night High School Football Finals 10-29-21

 

Gleason  54    South Fulton  22

Westview  62    Houston Co  0

Huntingdon  48    Union City  14

Haywood  48    Obion Co Central  12

Adamsville  33    Hickman Co  7

Chester Co  41    Liberty 6

Riverside  42    Lewis Co  13

Waverly  49    Fairview  14

Jackson South Side  29    Lexington  28

McKenzie  42    McEwen  6

East Hickman  48    Scotts Hill  27

Millington  14    Bolivar Central  7

South Gibson  45    Crockett Co  28

Camden  28    Gibson Co  6

Henry Co  56    Portland  0

Humboldt  40    Halls  0

Milan  31    Jackson North Side  14

Lake Co  22    Greenfield  0

Peabody  48    West Carroll  0

Dyersburg  50    Ripley  0

Murray  49    Fulton  Co  0

Graves Co  31    Marshall  Co  7

McCracken Co  54    Christian Co  24

Muhlenberg Co  64    Ballard Memorial  0

 

