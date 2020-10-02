It’s Week 7 of high school football in Tennessee and Week 4 in Kentucky.
Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have three games on the radio on tonight.
Crockett County at Obion County Central – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN
Union City at Trenton Peabody – 6:30 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Lake County at Gleason – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
Other games:
Dresden at South Fulton
Humboldt at Greenfield
South Gibson at Westview
Gibson County at McKenzie
Wayne County at Hollow Rock-Bruceton
Milan at Covington
Dyer County at Clarksville Northwest
Henry County at Gallatin
Western Kentucky:
Russellville at Fulton County
Caldwell County at Mayfield
Paducah Tilghman at Murray High
Graves County at Ohio County
McCracken County at Davies County