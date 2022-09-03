September 2, 2022
Friday Night High School Football

Several Friday night football scrimmages are on the schedule for Friday night…..

 

Obion Central              24                    Obion                          0

Dresden                      56                    Perry Co.                    0

Westview                    34                    Gibson                         0

Halls                            34                    Greenfield                   14

Haywood                     40                    Crockett Co.               0

Henry Co.                   42                    Kenwood                     20

Dyersburg                   46                    Bolton                          12

Union City                   56                    Houston Co.                6

Milan                           24                    S Gibson                     21

West Carroll                14                    Humboldt                    6

Collierville                    37                    White Station               0

Munford                      44                    Douglass                     0

Northpoint Christian    43                    Marshall Co. KY          14

Adamsville                  42                    Scotts Hill                    28

Covington                    44                    Millington                     0

McKenzie                    54                    South Fulton                6

Ripley                          44                    Bolivar                         12

Chester County           45                    McNairy County         14

Whitehouse                 42                    Cheatham County      6

Lewis County              41                    E Hickman                  7

USJ                             62                    Tipton-Rosemark        0

Peabody                      41                    Lake County               32

Robert Leyhue

http://www.wcmt.com

