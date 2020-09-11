Week four of the high school football season is here, and many local teams will be in the heat of region play.

The Westview Chargers travel to Obion Central tonight, a game that can be heard on 104.9 KYTN. Westview Coach Jarod Neal gave us insight on Central.

The Dresden Lions will host West Carroll in its first home game of the season. Dresden Coach Wes Johnson tells us:

Lake County will look to continue its 16-game winning streak on the road at Humboldt tonight. Coach Cory Quinn says tonight’s game opens up a road swing.

WCMT’s Game of the Week will see Greenfield host South Fulton, as the Red Devils play only their second game and first game back from the two-week quarantine. Yellowjackets Coach Don Pitt tells us about the evening.

Greenfield and South Fulton kick off at 7:00 tonight. Paul Tinkle and Skylar McCroskey will have the pregame live at 6:30, and will be joined by Kevin Bartholomew with live updates as Dresden hosts West Carroll.

Complete List of Local Action Tonight:



South Fulton @ Greenfield, Mix 101.3

Westview @ Obion Central, 104.9 KYTN

Fulton County @ Union City, 105.7 The Quake

West Carroll @ Dresden, live updates on Mix 101.3

Gleason @ Halls

Lake County @ Humboldt

South Side @ Peabody

Milan @ Lexington

Huntingdon @ Camden

Crockett County @ South Gibson

Dyer County @ Ripley

Dyersburg @ Hardin County

Covington @ Brighton

McNairy Central @ Chester County

Bolivar Central @ North Side

Haywood @ Liberty Magnet