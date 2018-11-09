It is Round 2 of the high school football playoffs, with Thunderbolt Broadcasting to have three games on the radio tonight.

Union City at Memphis Fairley – 6:30 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Greenfield at Freedom Prep Academy – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

West Carroll at Lake County – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN

Trinity Christian at Trenton Peabody

South Gibson at Milan

Rideway at Henry County

Crockett County at Dyersburg

Mt. Pleasant at Huntingdon

McLean County at Mayfield

Murray High at Owensboro Catholic

Paducah Tilghman at Elizabethtown

Ballard at McCracken County

