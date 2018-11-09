It is Round 2 of the high school football playoffs, with Thunderbolt Broadcasting to have three games on the radio tonight.
Union City at Memphis Fairley – 6:30 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Greenfield at Freedom Prep Academy – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
West Carroll at Lake County – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN
Trinity Christian at Trenton Peabody
South Gibson at Milan
Rideway at Henry County
Crockett County at Dyersburg
Mt. Pleasant at Huntingdon
McLean County at Mayfield
Murray High at Owensboro Catholic
Paducah Tilghman at Elizabethtown
Ballard at McCracken County