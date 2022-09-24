September 23, 2022
Friday Night Scoreboard

Several Friday night football scrimmages are on the schedule for Friday night…..

NW Tennessee:

Greenfield 58, Gleason 20

Union City 41, Ripley 3

Dresden 56, South Fulton 6

Westview 21, Jackson South Side 0

Henry Co. 29, South Gibson 7

Lake Co. 62,  Gibson Co. 7

Huntingdon 42, Milan 21

Munford 47, Dyer Co. 19

Trenton Peabody 42, Dyersburg 14

Crockett Co. 28, Kirby 13

Lausanne 42, Humboldt 6

Decatur Co.-Riverside 70, Camden 27

McKenzie 51, West Carroll 0

W Kentucky:

Trigg Co. 55, Fulton Co. 34

Graves Co. 52, Breckinridge 0

Mayfield 50, Ft. Campbell 7

Caldwell Co. 49, Ballard Memorial 16

