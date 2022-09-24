Friday Night Scoreboard
NW Tennessee:
Greenfield 58, Gleason 20
Union City 41, Ripley 3
Dresden 56, South Fulton 6
Westview 21, Jackson South Side 0
Henry Co. 29, South Gibson 7
Lake Co. 62, Gibson Co. 7
Huntingdon 42, Milan 21
Munford 47, Dyer Co. 19
Trenton Peabody 42, Dyersburg 14
Crockett Co. 28, Kirby 13
Lausanne 42, Humboldt 6
Decatur Co.-Riverside 70, Camden 27
McKenzie 51, West Carroll 0
W Kentucky:
Trigg Co. 55, Fulton Co. 34
Graves Co. 52, Breckinridge 0
Mayfield 50, Ft. Campbell 7
Caldwell Co. 49, Ballard Memorial 16