Tennessee-
Arlington 32, Halls 0
Camden 22, Waverly 13
Fayette Ware 32, Chester Co. 9
Dyer Co. 42, Crockett Co. 7
Dyersburg 62, MLK Prep 0
Jackson Christian 30, FACS 28
Gibson Co. 7, Obion Co. 0
Haywood 24, Henry Co. 7
West Carroll 26, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 20
Memphis East 16, Humboldt 8
Lake Co. 58, Union City 16
Millington 20, Liberty Magnet 0
Huntingdon 42, McKenzie 2
McNairy Central 45, Hardin Co. 31
Ripley 20, Jackson South Side 14
South Gibson 30, Lexington 7
Trinity Christian 14, St. Georges 0
Westview 49, Dresden 9
Greenfield 41, Fulton City, KY 6
Fulton County, KY 42, Gleason 13
Kentucky-
Mayfield 45, Lausanne 22
Caldwell County 19, Christian County 14
Todd County Central 21, Calloway County 20
Ballard Memorial 50, Marshall County 8
Graves 38, Murray 35