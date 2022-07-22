July 22, 2022
Friday Night’s Mega-Millions Jackpot Third Largest in Game History

The Mega-Millions lottery game continues to grow following weeks without a grand prize winning ticket being sold.

Tonight’s drawing has grown to $660 million dollars, which is the third largest jackpot in the games history.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in tonight’s drawing, that person could choose to take a one-time lump sum payout of $376.9 million dollars before taxes.

Mega-Millions is played in both Tennessee and Kentucky.

Charles Choate

