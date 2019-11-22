High School Football
West Carroll @ Lake County, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3
Fairley @ Peabody
Riverside @ Forrest
Wooddale @ Covington
Hardin County @ Springfield
Crockett County @ Haywood
Dyer County @ Henry County
High School Basketball
South Gibson @ Liberty
Sacred Heart @ Humboldt
Men’s College Basketball
St. Francis-Illinois @ Eastern Illinois
Eastern Kentucky @ FIU
Mt. Saint Mary’s @ (9) Kentucky
Morehead State @ Butler
Lipscomb @ Navy
Missouri S&T @ SEMO
SC State @ Vanderbilt
Women’s College Basketball
Lipscomb @ Rider
Furman @ Vanderbilt
CBU @ Murray State