The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,862 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday.

The report also shows 98 deaths, 536 have been hospitalized, and 1,145 have recovered from the virus.

In Northwest Tennessee:

Benton County – 4 cases

Carroll County – 10 cases, with 6 recovered

Crockett County – 0 cases

Dyer County – 15 cases, with 3 recovered

Gibson County – 18 cases, with 5 recovered

Henry County – 6 cases, with 2 recovered

Lake County – 0 cases

Obion County – 5 cases, with 1 death and 1 recovered

Weakley County – 5 cases, with 1 recovered

By age group, the cases include:

0-10 – 54 cases, with 1 death

11-20 – 1,024 cases

21-30 – 899 cases, with 1 death

31-40 – 785 cases, with 1 death

41-50 – 779 cases, with 5 deaths

51-60 – 613 cases, with 9 deaths

61-70 – 303 cases, with 26 deaths

71-80 – 226 cases, with 24 deaths

81+ – 162 cases, with 31 deaths

As of Friday afternoon, a total of 62,799 test have been performed in Tennessee.