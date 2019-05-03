The 40th Annual Tennessee Iris Festival continues today in Dresden.

The Iris and Horticulture Show is today at Dresden First United Methodist Church with public viewing this afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00.

The Dresden First United Methodist Church United Methodist Women are also sponsoring today’s Corner Cafe from 11:00 to 1:00 at the church with lunch tickets $8 at the door.

Local cookers will be competing downtown in the Tennessee Iris Festival Barbecue Cook-off on North Poplar Street.

Then tonight at 6:00, it’s the Tennessee Iris Festival Music Fest at the Downtown Court Square, featuring food, hot rods and antique cars, and live music from local artists. Balloon artist Dennis Clark with Mission Balloon will be making your favorite balloon animals.

The Tennessee Iris Festival Parade is tomorrow morning at 10:00 followed by the McWherter Governor’s Luncheon at the Farmers Market Pavillion at the Terry Oliver Plaza.