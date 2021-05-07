Friday’s sports schedule is loaded with district tournament action

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 11-A Baseball Tournament @ Huntingdon

McKenzie vs. Bruceton (5:00)

Huntingdon vs. West Carroll (7:00)

District 13-A Baseball Tournament @ Union City

Greenfield vs. Gleason (4:30)

Lake County vs. South Fulton (4:30)

Dresden vs. Union City (6:30)

District 14-A Baseball Tournament @ Gibson County

Gibson County vs. Halls (4:30)

Peabody vs. Madison (7:00)

District 13-AA Baseball Tournament @ Westview

Westview vs. Dyersburg (4:30)

Milan vs. South Gibson (7:00)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 11-A Softball Tournament @ Huntingdon

Bruceton vs. Clarksburg (5:00)

West Carroll vs. Big Sandy (7:00)

District 13-A Softball Tournament

Lake County @ Gleason (5:00)

District 13-AA Softball Tournament @ South Gibson

Dyersburg vs. Crockett County (5:00)

South Gibson vs. Dyersburg/Crockett Co. winner (7:00)

District 13-AA Softball Tournament @ Milan

Obion Central vs. Westview (5:00)

Milan vs. Obion Central/Westview winner (7:00)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Colorado Rockies, airtime at 6:20 on 104.9 KYTN