May 7, 2021
Friday’s sports schedule is loaded with district tournament action

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
District 11-A Baseball Tournament @ Huntingdon
McKenzie vs. Bruceton (5:00)
Huntingdon vs. West Carroll (7:00)

District 13-A Baseball Tournament @ Union City
Greenfield vs. Gleason (4:30)
Lake County vs. South Fulton (4:30)
Dresden vs. Union City (6:30)

District 14-A Baseball Tournament @ Gibson County
Gibson County vs. Halls (4:30)
Peabody vs. Madison (7:00)

District 13-AA Baseball Tournament @ Westview
Westview vs. Dyersburg (4:30)
Milan vs. South Gibson (7:00)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
District 11-A Softball Tournament @ Huntingdon
Bruceton vs. Clarksburg (5:00)
West Carroll vs. Big Sandy (7:00)

District 13-A Softball Tournament
Lake County @ Gleason (5:00)

District 13-AA Softball Tournament @ South Gibson
Dyersburg vs. Crockett County (5:00)
South Gibson vs. Dyersburg/Crockett Co. winner (7:00)

District 13-AA Softball Tournament @ Milan
Obion Central vs. Westview (5:00)
Milan vs. Obion Central/Westview winner (7:00)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Colorado Rockies, airtime at 6:20 on 104.9 KYTN

Steve James

