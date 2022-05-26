Friends of Martin Public Library to host book drive

The Friends of the Martin Public Library will hold a book drive on Friday, June 10.

Anyone who would like to donate gently-used or new books can bring them to the Martin Public Library on that date between 9:30 and 5:00.

The books will restock the Friends Bookstore in the front part of the library.

Donated books are available for sale at low prices and proceeds are used for children’s programs at the library.

For easier access, there’s parking near the back side of the library near the railroad track. Someone will be available to help unload donations.