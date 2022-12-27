Frigid temps cause havoc with area water systems

Busted water pipes are causing water pressure issues for several towns and cities in West Tennessee.

Areas of Gibson, Benton, and Henderson Counties have issued Boil Water Advisories and are dealing with either low water pressure or no water at all.

City of Dresden Public Works Director Josh Lassiter tells Thunderbolt Radio News how the City of Dresden fared during the recent cold snap.

(AUDIO)

Lassiter says his department takes the necessary steps to maintain the city’s water pressure.

(AUDIO)

Some cities dealing with water issues since last Thursday’s arctic cold front have been distributing bottled water to residents until the necessary repairs can be made.