Lindsay Frilling, CEO of the Obion County Chamber of Commerce, has been named President of Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executives.

The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executives announced its board officers for the new year at the Annual Conference held in Clarksville.

Ms. Frilling was elected the President after years of service in the Chamber of Commerce and economic development field.

Ms. Frilling said she was excited and honored to serve as the Tennessee Executives President, after 10 years at the Obion County Chamber.

Ms. Frilling said there were many strong Chambers throughout Tennessee, working to grow and strengthen their communities, and I look forward to facilitating those conversations, events, and conferences with other executives.

