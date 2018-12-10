The man charged in the 2014 death of a 17-year-old in Graves County has been sentenced to life in prison.

45-year-old Terry Froman of Metropolis, Illinois pleaded guilty Monday in the murder of 17-year-old Eli Mohney of Mayfield.

This past July, Froman was given the death sentence in Ohio for the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend and Mohney’s mother, 34-year-old Kim Thomas.

In September of 2014, Froman was captured on I-75 near Cincinnati, where authorities found Thomas’ body in his SUV.

A multi-state search for Froman and Thomas was issued after Mohney’s body was found at his mother’s home in Mayfield.

Authorities believe Mohney was killed trying to protect his mother from Froman.

Later, video footage from a convenience store in Paducah also showed a bloodied Thomas attempting to flee from Froman’s SUV, with Froman capturing her and forcing her back into the vehicle.

Froman will now be transported back to Ohio.

