Frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens

Nestle USA Inc. is recalling approximately 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains textured soy protein, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen pepperoni pizza product carton may actually contain frozen three meat pizza, which contains textured soy protein. The pizza products were produced on June 30, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Establishment 1682A is Nation Pizza Products Limited, which is owned by Nestle USA, Inc. These items were shipped to retail locations and distribution centers nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint that a three-meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni pizza.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.