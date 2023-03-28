Ft. Campbell soldier arrested, charged with solicitation, sexual exploitation of a minor

A Ft. Campbell soldier is accused of solicitating and exploiting a minor female online while he was deployed overseas.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 23-year-old Adrian Tejeda was arrested Sunday when he returned to Ft. Campbell from deployment and was met by Army and TBI agents.

Tejeda is charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Solicitation of a Minor, and one count of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means.

Niland says Army Criminal Investigators and TBI agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation after receiving information that an individual, later identified as Tejeda, had been soliciting and exploiting a minor female online while he was on a deployment overseas, including sending a sex device to the child at her parents’ residence.

Tejeda is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $225,000 bond.